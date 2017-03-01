Manufacturing activity continues to improve but at slower rate

Activity in manufacturing continues to improve on the back of new orders, albeit the pace of growth has slowed for a second successive month.

Investec’s headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) softened slightly to 53.8 in February from 55.5 the previous month, but remained above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

The sub-index for new orders rose sharply again with a number of panellists mentioning an improvement in market conditions.

The gauge measuring new export orders posted a sixth successive monthly increase with the rate of growth described as “substantial and the joint-fastest since July 2015”.

The sub-index for output also rose but the rate of growth eased to the weakest since last October. Where production increased, this was linked by panellists to higher new orders, including from export markets, the survey noted.

Manufacturing firms also reported a softening in growth in “backlogs of work” for a third successive month, with only a slight increase recorded in February.

The survey also linked this moderation to the recent growth in hiring in the sector - the employment component recording a fifth-successive above-50 reading.

Higher production requirements and plans for further expansion in coming months prompted manufacturers to hire more staff in February, extending the sequence to five consecutive months, albeit the rate of job creation was the slowest since last October.

On the margin side, output prices rose again in February as manufacturers passed on higher input costs to clients with the main input cost pressurescoming from higher prices for raw materials such as steel, plastics and resin. More than 11 times as many firms recorded an increase in input costs compared to the number who reported a decrease, the survey noted.

“Despite the uncertainty alluded to above, Irish manufacturers remain upbeat on the outlook, with more than 15 times as many firms expecting to see output maintained or increased over the coming 12 months as against those who anticipate a decrease,” Investec’s Philip O’Sullivan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All told, while this report shows that manufacturers are currently under pressure from a number of sources, it is also clear that most firms expect to be able to overcome this and record further growth over the coming year,” he said.