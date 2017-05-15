Dispute over cartoon sheep fast-tracked by Commercial Court

A legal row over cartoon sheep has come before the Commercial Court.

Shamrock Gift Company (Trading House) Unlimited Company of Trinity Court, Fonthill Industrial Park, Dublin 22, has brought proceedings against JLM Gifts Ltd, with offices at Celbridge, Co Kildare, and trading as Ireland Gifts.

The Shamrock Gift Company says it is the proprietor of Irish-registered trademarks which include images of cartoon sheep characters on a variety of goods including keyrings, magnets, cups, purses, tea towels and shopping bags.

It has been in business since 1988 and and said it launched its Wacky Woollies range of 11 products 10 years ago. It also launched its Wooley Jumpers range seven years ago which includes 16 different products.

It alleges JLM Gifts has, without permission, allegedly offered and put on the market products which bear and are branded with images of cartoon sheep.

It contends these cartoon sheep are confusingly similar to those which are the subject matter of its registered trademarks and are confusingly similar to those used in Wacky Woollies and Wooley Jumpers.

It is seeking an injunction restraining JLM Gifts from allegedly infringing the Irish-registered trademarks and an injunction restraining them allegedly passing off goods as or for the goods of the Shamrock Gift Company with images of cartoon sheep.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern agreed on Monday to fast-track the case in the Commercial Court and it will be heard in October.