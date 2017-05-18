Dermot Desmond sells 25% One51 stake to Canadian investor

Businessman Dermot Desmond has sold his stake of about 25 per cent in One51, the rigid plastics manufacturer, to a Canadian firm in a move that may pave the way for the company to float on the stock market.

One51 said in a statement on Thursday that Mr Desmond’s IIU investment vehicle and “certain related parties” to the businessman had sold their stake in the company to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPD), a Canadian investment firm that manages public pension plans.

The Dublin-based group had partnered with CDPQ in July 2015 to acquire IPL, a leading North American manufacturer of injection-moulded plastic products for the food and bulk packaging sectors.

One51 pulled a planned stock market flotation in April last year following opposition from certain shareholders, including Mr Desmond.