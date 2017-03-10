CRH chief’s pay hit record-breaking €10m in 2016

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold’s pay package hit €10 million last year, setting a new record for the boss of an Iseq company, driven by a share bonus payment tied to awards made three years ago.

The 54-year-old head of Ireland’s largest publicly-quoted company saw his €1.4 million basic salary, €696,000 pension and other benefits and €3.1 million annual bonus capped off by a €4.8 million award under a long-term incentive plan, where performance targets were met in full. The figures were contained in the group’s annual report, published on Friday.

Shareholder returns

The long-term incentives were mainly based on shareholder returns during the period, as the share price jumped 80 per cent to end 2016 at €32.95, giving the group a market value of €27.4 billion. The stock had surged by 13 per cent in the last seven weeks of 2016 alone, on hopes that its US unit will be one of the main beneficiaries of US president Donald Trump’s plan to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure.

Mr Manifold’s total remuneration last year jumped from €5.4 million for 2015. He is set to receive an even higher compensation package in future after CRH moved last year to raise his maximum stock and cash bonus to 590 per cent of his annual salary, up from 400 per cent, previously. About 40 per cent of shareholders who voted on the new plan at the group’s annual general meeting last year rejected the move.