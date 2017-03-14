Coty confirms closure of Nenagh cosmetics plant

Cosmetics giant Coty has confirmed the closure of its Nenagh plant, with the first jobs expected to go in October.

Company executives told more than 200 workers at the former Procter & Gamble plant that it will finally leave the town at the end of 2018. The company is moving production to another plant in the Kent town of Ashford.

Coty acquired the Nenagh business as part of a $12.9 billion purchase of Procter & Gamble’s specialty beauty products division last October. The Tipperary plant manufactures a range of mascaras and powders for the Max Factor range of cosmetics.

Workers going into the briefing with management at noon Tuesday said the total closure of the business was a “huge blow for the town” despite rumours the company was going to downsize.

Workers knew that Coty was running a sourcing study to determine whether it made sense to continue operations in Nenagh, Ashford or both. They had hoped that Brexit would strengthen the case for the Tipperary plant.

Walking into the meeting with management, employee Pauline Walsh, who has been working at the Nenagh plant for the past 23-years was resigned to hearing bad news: “It’s coming a long time, we’ve had nine lives now.

“I’m worried, there’s no question I’m worried,” she said. “I’m that bit older and it’s going to be harder for me to get a job. I’m not going to go away with any bad feeling, because they have been very good to me over the years, and I’m grateful for that.

“She said Procter & Gamble had been a “fantastic company to work for” over 22 years in the town. “Coty is doing what it has to do for it’s business, I suppose.

“I’m sad for what damage it will do to the town; there’s no major employers in Nenagh anymore. It was pumping a lot of money into the town every year. That’s the big issue.”

Procter & Gamble employed as many as 650 staff at the plant as recently as 2007 but close to half those jobs were lost when the company moved its skincare business to a plant in Poland.