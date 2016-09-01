Coca-Cola announces plans to invest €26m in Ballina facility

Coca-Cola is investing €26 million in its Co Mayo operations, creating 25 jobs over the next three yearsas the Ballina facility becomes the first site outside the US to produce the company’s state of the art Coca-Cola machines.

The Ballina facility, Ballina Beverages, will make the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines, a touch-screen soda fountain that has more than 165 drinks options, including low and no-calorie drinks, sports drinks and fruit flavoured beverages. The machines were introduced to the US in 2010, and there are more than 40,000 across the US.

There are plans to expand the introduction of the machines across Europe, with the demand met by the Ballina facility, which has already been involved in the development of the Freestyle machines for the region.

Making the announcement, Taoiseach Enda Kenny welcomed the new investment, saying it was a “significant vote of confidence”.

Coca-Cola now employs 1,750 throughout the island of Ireland.

Coca-Cola Company chief executive Muhtar Kent said the company’s success in Ireland was thanks to both its workforce and the support from government agencies.

“We are delighted to be in a position to further invest here and to support the Government’s job creation and growth strategy for the economy,” he said.