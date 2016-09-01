Caterpillar plans up to 250 job losses in Northern Ireland

Restructuring plans by the American group Caterpillar could result in the closure of at least one of its three plants in Northern Ireland and the potential loss of 250 jobs, the equipment manufacturer has told its local workforce.

Caterpillar currently employs about 1,800 people across plants in Larne, Monkstown in Newtownabbey and west Belfast.

It confirmed on Thursday that it is exploring the potential closure of the Monkstown plant and the consolidation of some operations in Larne and west Belfast. It blamed “weak economic conditions” as the reason for its actions.

The group has stressed that it remained “committed” to Northern Ireland.

Caterpillar has said the restructuring is part of the US group’s “ongoing plans to reduce cost in response to current economic and business conditions”.

Robert Kennedy, Caterpillar’s director of operations in Northern Ireland, said: “The difficult actions we are considering in Northern Ireland are not a reflection of the quality of our dedicated workforce, the support of the local community, nor the business climate in Northern Ireland.”

Material handlers

The group said it is considering discontinuing production of the 25-ton and larger material handlers that it currently manufactures in Northern Ireland. It may also abandon a planned launch of large-material-handler models for Europe.

Caterpillar said if it proceeds with the possible closure of its Monkstown plant it could have a knock-on effect on its other two plants locally.

“If finalised, production for electric power generator sets in Monkstown would be consolidated into Larne and production of truck axles will move into Springvale,” it said.

In total it has said that up to 250 jobs in production, support and management across all of its three plants are currently under threat.

Caterpillar has said could start the restructuring process from this year and would then continue over the next 12 to 24 months.