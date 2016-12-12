C&C expands agreement with AB Inbev for UK and Ireland

Drinks manufacturer C&C Group said on Monday it has entered into expanded distribution and contract brewing agreements with AB InBev UK in both the UK and Ireland.

Stephen Glancey, chief executive of C&C said the agreements “leverage the manufacturing, distribution and portfolio strengths of our two businesses in our core markets in the UK and Ireland”.

“We are excited by the increased opportunities from combining Magners and our other cider brands with AB InBev’s leading portfolio of beers, marketing expertise and distribution capability; particularly in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man and amongst national accounts,” Mr Glancey said.

Belgium based AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, will now be responsible for the sale and trade marketing of C&C’s cider portfolio, including Magners, Chaplin & Corks and Blackthorn, in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

On the other side, C&C will continue brewing, kegging, bottling and canning certain AB InBev products, including Stella Artois, at C&C’s Wellpark Brewery in Glasgow.

Existing distribution arrangements with AB InBev, by which C&C distributes AB InBev’s beer portfolio, including Becks, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Corona, in Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, have been amended and reconfirmed.

In a statement, C&C said that the deal will come into effect over the coming months, and are long term, multi-year contracts. No consideration will be paid by either party on signing of the agreement.

C&C said that the new agreement is likely to be earnings neutral in the first full year of operation, and accretive thereafter “driven by increased volumes and value, particularly in cider in England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man”.

C&C has been manufacturing and distributing the AB InBev beer brand portfolio, in Scotland and Ireland since the acquisition of the Tennent’s business from AB InBev in 2009.