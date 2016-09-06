Bombardier more than halves C-Series aircraft delivery forecast

Bombardier more than halved its C-Series aircraft delivery forecast for the year at a time when the Canadian company is struggling to win orders for the new commercial narrow-body planes.

The aircraft and train maker cut its C-Series delivery forecast to seven from 15 aircraft citing engine delivery delays by its supplier Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies.

Bombardier also said it expected its full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its previously announced range.

The delay in deliveries is the latest blow to the C-Series program, which took years to get off the ground, hurt by production delays and cost overruns.

The company has since secured a $1 billion investment for the program from the province of Quebec and is in talks with the Canadian government about further funding.

Bombardier finally unveiled the C-Series aircraft more than a year ago to fanfare and high expectations, but has struggled with delays and slow sales.

Bombardier said it now expects to be close to the lower end of the $16.5 billion-$17.5 billion revenue range for the full year. However, the company reaffirmed its 2016 revenue and earnings before interest & tax (EBIT) guidance, on a consolidated basis. – Reuters