Ardagh shares jump by 17% in first half hour of flotation

Shares in Ardagh Group soared as much as 17 per cent in first half hour of trading as the company floated on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.,

NYSE Opening Bell

The glass and metal containers group priced the sale of 16.2 million shares at $19 each on Tuesday night. They jumped to as high as $22.25 within 20 minutes of the group’s executive chairman Paul Coulson ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday – valuing the group at $4.9 billion.