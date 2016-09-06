Ardagh raising €1.39bn to refinance debt and pay shareholders €270m

Irish-led packaging group Ardagh is borrowing $1.565 billion (€1.39 billion) to repay existing short-term debt and return €270 million to shareholders.

Ardagh is using current low interest rates to refinance more expensive debt. It will redeem the existing 8.625 per cent senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, and 8.375 per cent euro senior PIK notes, both due 2019, with a total value of €1.21 billion and to finance the return to shareholders.

Bonds

It will issue senior bonds with a maturity date of 2023 to raise the cash needed. The €1.39 billion net proceeds from this will cover both the repayment of the €1.21 billion and a €270 million return to shareholders.

Ardagh bought a number of drinks-can manufacturing businesses from rivals Ball Corporation and Rexam at the end of June.

Following the transaction it had revenue of €7.8 billion and earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (ebitda) of €1,316 million, for the 12 months ended June 30th.

The company said it expected the deal to save it €45 million annually, most of which will be achieved by the end of the second full year following June’s completion date.

Acquisition

Ardagh Group is the world’s third-biggest manufacturer of cans and bottles for the global food, drink and consumer products businesses. Its customers include Heineken, Coca-Cola and John West.

Following last June’s acquisition, it operates 110 factories in 22 countries, employing more than 23,000 people.

Competition regulators required Ball and Rexam to sell some of their businesses as a condition of allowing the pair to merge.