Ardagh Group upsizes bond sale value to $2.2bn

Ardagh Group has announced a $2.2 billion (€2 billion) bond sale, upsized from an initial $1.9 billion due to strong demand.

The initial sale was launched on Friday as the company aimed to refinance more expensive debt as part of ongoing efforts to cut costs.

The metals and glass packaging giant plans an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of March.

The group, led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, will use the proceeds to buy back dollar- and euro-denominated debt due to be repaid between 2019 and 2022, carrying interest rates of up to 6.75 per cent.

Monday’s sale announcement comprises €750 million in senior secured notes due in March 2024 at a coupon of 2.75 per cent and $715 million senior secured notes due in September 2022 at a coupon of 4.25 per cent which Ardagh intends to swap into euros with a fixed interest cost of approximately 2.2 per cent.

It also includes $700 million of add-on 6 per cent senior notes due in February 2025, priced at 101.5, representing an effective interest cost to Ardagh of 5.75 per cent.

Ardagh has engaged in a number of such refinancing moves in the past year, starting with a $4.5 billion bonds sale last April to pay for its largest acquisition to date and redeem some of its most expensive existing debt at the time.

The transformational $3.4 billion purchase of a beverage cans operation of US packaging group Ball Corp and UK peer Rexam - to appease competition authorities as both companies merged - is central to Ardagh’s investment case as it seeks to sell about $300 million before floating on the New York Stock Exchange.