Ardagh Group revenue jumps 38% on beverage cans deal

Financier Paul Coulson’s glass and metals packaging group Ardagh Group delivered a 38 per cent surge in revenues in the third quarter to a record €2 billion, following its purchase of a drinks cans business earlier this year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to €379 million from €277 million for the same period last year, the company said in a report for bondholders, published on Thursday afternoon.

The group’s net debt fell to €7.2 billion at the end of September from €7.37 billion three months earlier.

Irish Glass Bottle Company

Ardagh, which has mostly used the market for high-yield, or sub-investment grade, debt to expand grow in the past two decades from the former Irish Glass Bottle Company into one of the world’s largest glass bottle and metal packaging groups, spent $3.4 billion (€3.11 billion) this year purchasing a beverage cans business from US packaging company Ball Corp and British peer Rexam.

The group has also refinanced billions of euros of debt so far in 2016, taking advantage of low bond yields in global markets.

Mr Coulson said last month that he plans to put further mergers and acquisitons on hold until after the group floats on the New York Stock Exchange in the first half of next year, subject to market conditions. The company initially plans to sell about a 5 per cent stake to raise about €270 million.