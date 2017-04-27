Ardagh earnings jump 38% following biggest ever deal

Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers group led by financier Paul Coulson that floated in New York last month, reported a 38 per cent increase in earnings in the first quarter of the year, following on from its biggest ever acquisition in mid-2016.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to €299 million from €217 million for the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Revenues for the period rose by more than 50 per cent to €1.84 billion.

IPO

Ardagh raised more than $350 million (€321 million) through an initial public offering last month by selling less than an 8 per cent stake in the business to new investors. The group is concentrating on lowering its debt burden following the $3.42 billion acquisition of a beverage cans business which was sold by US peer Ball Corp and the UK’s Rexam to appease competition authorities under their own merger.

Ardagh’s total borrowings stood at €8.629 million at the end of last month, compared to €8.46 million in December.