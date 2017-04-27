Ardagh earnings jump 38% following biggest ever deal
Glass and metal containers group floated in New York last month
L-R: Paul Coulson, Ardagh chairman, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside John Tuttle, global head of listings at the exchange, Ian Curley, chief executive of Ardagh, and John Sheehan, Ardagh director of investor relations, as the group celebrated its IPO last month
Ardagh Group, the glass and metal containers group led by financier Paul Coulson that floated in New York last month, reported a 38 per cent increase in earnings in the first quarter of the year, following on from its biggest ever acquisition in mid-2016.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to €299 million from €217 million for the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Revenues for the period rose by more than 50 per cent to €1.84 billion.
IPO
Ardagh raised more than $350 million (€321 million) through an initial public offering last month by selling less than an 8 per cent stake in the business to new investors. The group is concentrating on lowering its debt burden following the $3.42 billion acquisition of a beverage cans business which was sold by US peer Ball Corp and the UK’s Rexam to appease competition authorities under their own merger.
Ardagh’s total borrowings stood at €8.629 million at the end of last month, compared to €8.46 million in December.