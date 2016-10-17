Ladbrokes and Gala Coral to sell 359 shops ahead of merger

Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral have agreed to sell 359 shops to rivals for £55.5 million (€62 million) in a deal which will allow competition authorities to authorise their £2 billion (€2.83 billion) merger.

In a statement on Monday, Ladbrokes said the two companies have agreed to sell a total of 359 licensed betting shops to Done Brothers (Cash Betting) Limited, which trades as Betfred, and StanJames (Abingdon) Limited, which trades as Stan James.

Irish bookmaker Boylesports had signalled that it could bid for the shops, but Betfred will purchase 322 for £55 million while Stan James will purchase 37 for £500,000.

A spokeswoman for Ladbrokes said the list of shops has not yet been released, although it’s understood the sale does not include Irish shops.

The exchange of contracts is conditional upon the approval of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the completion of the merger of Ladbrokes and the Coral Group.

The £55.5m for the sale of the 359 shops is payable to each of the vendors in proportion to the profitability of the shops. It is intended that the money received will be used to repay debt.

In July, the CMA said the merger could proceed subject to the divestment of 350 to 400 shops, and that completion of the merger could occur when the shop divestment process was substantially complete.

Ladbrokes chief executive Jim Mullen said the sale of the shops “will clear the last significant hurdle to delivering on the merger with Coral and paves the way for our focus on completion and quickly delivering on the opportunities the merger offers”.

In a note, Davy said the CMA’s move to effectively force the bookmakers to sell the units had “immediately put them on the back foot when it came to negotiating a price”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A shortage of viable bidders was also a factor given that the CMA insisted that the buyers have demonstrable experience in running such shops,” it said.

“The valuation undoubtedly also includes a discount for regulatory uncertainty ahead of the pending review of gaming machines in the UK.

“We continue to believe that the combined entity will be stronger than its individual parts and therefore are supportive of this merger. However, the mood music in relation to UK machines remains ominous. Better to wait and buy when there is regulatory certainty, in our view.”