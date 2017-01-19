Kenny rules out 2017 election, says optimistic about economy

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny has ruled out a general election in 2017.

Asked in an interview with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos if Irish people would go to the polls this year he replied: “Not at all.”

“The people voted in an election, and they gave their answer. The politicians responded to that, and we put a government together which is a minority partnership government,” he said. “We want to continue to manage our finances, prudently in the people’s interest, and continue to grow employment, invest in infrastructure, provide good services for our people.”

In a wide-ranging interview, the Taoiseach said he was confident that Ireland’s future as an investment was secure despite Brexit. “I’m very confident and very optimistic that Ireland continues to be a very attractive location, both for investment from abroad, and for the possibilities for expansion of indigenous Irish industries. Yes, of course, in terms of currency fluctuations there are challenges... that’s an undoubted fact, but we’re continuing to be competitive, looking at new markets, at new opportunities. I’m very optimistic about the future.”

Michael Noonan

Mr Kenny is holding a series of bilateral meetings with senior figures in the finance, pharmaceutical and technology world in Davos, with the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan participating in a separate schedule of engagements. Both will attend an IDA dinner this evening which will be attended by some 50 current and prospective IDA clients. Mr Kenny also briefly met British prime minister Theresa May on Wednesday evening in Davos. While the UK has confirmed it is going to leave the single market, Mr Kenny suggested that some form of agreement will be reached on the customs union in relation to Northern Ireland. “We have agreed certain measures with the British government, with respect of the retention of the common travel area, in respect of not having a return to the hard borders of the past, and we want to continue to have the close trading relationships that we have with the UK. “ “Obviously Britain is going to leave the single market.. the question of the customs union is a different question, and that ‘s where there will be quite intensive negotiations. We don’t know the nature of that yet, but for me, we continue our plan at home. We continue with extenstive diplomatic engagement.”

Meanwhile, Mr Noonan said that more than 100 London-based companies have inquired about moving or expanding their presence in Ireland post Brexit.

Pipeline “The pipeline for all foreign direct investment for Ireland is very very strong and that includes financial services A lot of City of London companies have been making inquires about Ireland and are involved in effectively contingency planning in the event that the Brexit arrangements don’t’ work to their satisfaction. The central bank has hired extra regulatory staff and they have had in excess of 100 separate enquiries from firms based in the City of London. “

Mr Noonan said that Amsterdam was emerging as the main rival to Dublin in terms of attracting investment. “We’ll get our share. There’s no doubt at all that there are many serious financial services companies that are committed to coming to Dublin.” While Ireland was not “predatory” in its approach to attracting businesses, Mr Noonan said the Government is “facilitating all companies that ask us questions.”