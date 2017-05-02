‘It’s good practice not to be complacent with your money’

Are you a saver or a spender?

Personally, I’m a saver, but when it comes to business I believe the old saying: ‘If you want to make money, you have to spend money’. So I guess it depends on which provides the greater benefit.

Do you shop around for better value?

For the more expensive items, I shop around and I love the challenge. I think it’s a good daily practice not to be complacent with your money, even if you are only saving a small amount.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I don’t see any of my own purchases as extravagant. Anything I buy serves a purpose, or at the very least isn’t wasteful. That said, I have been given extravagant gifts by others; those I treasure.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My properties were the best value for money as there is very little else you can buy that will increase in value after you’ve bought it.

How do you prefer to shop: online or local?

For me, shopping online is so convenient, especially on weekdays, when life gets busy. I live in the countryside, and at weekends I make it a habit to visit local food shops, florists and cafes.

Do you haggle over prices?

Yes, I’m great at haggling. And I always check my receipts, but I think it’s either part of your personality or not.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I have seen how the recession has affected people I know personally and their business, so it really reinforces upon me the need to be sensible in my spending.

Do you invest in shares?

Not right now.

Cash or card?

I use both, but mostly my debit card.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A selection of beauty products at the Irish Beauty Show in the RDS, and I got them at trade price.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, several times. If you adjust your spending habits and work a little harder to save, you would be surprised at how much you can put away.

Have you ever lost money?

Yes, I have. Having tried a few businesses prior to starting my current one, not everything went my way. I did lose a little money, but it taught me a valuable lesson.

Are you a gambler, and if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I have never gambled. I like measured risk-taking, where I try to stack the luck in my favour. To me gambling is just guessing.

Is money important to you?

I understand the value of having and respecting money and having a healthy bank account – it is a good measurement for business success. However, for me, family is more important than anything else.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €26.80 in my purse right now. A lot of it is in coins for the toll bridge.