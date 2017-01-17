Irish SMEs more upbeat about economy than European peers

Irish small and medium sized businesses are more positive about the future of the economy than their peers in the UK and across Europe, a new survey shows.

The survey, which was conducted via Facebook in collaboration with the OECD and the World Bank among more than 140,000 small businesses (200 in Ireland) in 33 countries around the world, finds that Irish SMEs are more upbeat than their European counterparts, despite the particular risks posed to Irish businesses by Brexit and potential protectionist policies pursued by the US.

With regards to the current operating environment, the survey shows that just 44 per cent of European SMEs are positive, compared with 53 per cent of Irish businesses. And Irish businesses are also more positive about the economic outlook, with 69 per cent saying they are positive about the future of the economy compared with 58 per cent across Europe and 66 per cent in the UK.

“Spain and Italy show a less positive outlook while Ireland shows a very positive outlook. These trends reflect in large part the state of each economy and, in particular, the divergent post Euro-crisis recovery in Italy and Spain compared to Ireland,” the report says.

When it comes to job creation however, Irish growth expectations lag their European peers. While 17 per cent of SMEs said they created jobs in the last six months, compared with 16 per cent in Europe, more European companies (26%) say they want to create jobs in the next six months than Irish companies (24%).

Among Irish SMEs, the most common challenges identified were: attracting customers (75%); increasing revenue (55%); and maintaining profitability (42%). The most common uses of online tools were advertising to potential new customers (75%); showing products/services (75%); and providing information (65%).