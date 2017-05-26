Ireland Strategic Investment Fund ‘significantly exceeding’ target

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund is “significantly exceeding” its target for attracting private sector co-investment alongside its own.

The €8 billion fund, which is managed and controlled by the National Treasury Management AgencY, replaced the National Pensions Reserve Fund and is designed to support economic activity and employment in the Republic.

In a statement ahead of the fund’s annual market engagement event on Friday at the Convention Centre in Dublin, its director Director Eugene O’Callaghan said it was “acting as a major catalyst” for stimulating private sector investment in Irish businesses.

The fund is exceeding its original target of attracting €1 million in private sector investment alongside every €1 million it invests. The current private sector co-investment rate is €1.9 million alongside every €1 million invested by the fund.

The fund and co-investors have now committed €8.1 billion to investments in the Republic, made up of €2.8 billion by the fund and €5.3 billion by co-investors.

The 140 Irish companies and projects supported by the investment activity generate annual revenues in excess of €1 billion, 28 per cent of which is exported. Furthermore, they employ more than 22,000 people directly and indirectly.

“The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund is seeking to generate wider economic benefits while at the same time delivering commercial investment returns, said Mr O’Callaghan.

“We have established a strong pattern of taking a minority interest in commercial investments alongside private capital and this has enabled us to team up with domestic and global investors to develop a diverse portfolio of high-quality investments.

“Through our investments we are aiming to strengthen the Irish economy, support its engines of growth and position key sectors to lead, innovative and compete at a global level.”

The keynote speaker at Friday’s event is Declan Kelleher, the Republic’s permanent representative to the EU and former ambassador to China.