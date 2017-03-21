Internet pioneer Vint Cerf to address ‘data summit’ in Dublin

Internet pioneer Vint Cerf will address an international conference in Dublin in June which aims to explore the expanding role of data in modern society.

Minister of State for Data Protection Dara Murphy and the Government’s Data Forum announced on Tuesday that a “data summit” will take place at Dublin’s Convention Centre in June.

Speakers from Ireland and worldwide will address the theme ‘What the data society means for you’, exploring the “economic, social, technical, ethical and cultural issues that arise in the context of a world with total connectivity”.

It will include discussions on the future of privacy and trust in the digital age, to how people can manage their privacy online.

The conference will also feature ‘how-to’ sessions to help organisations prepare for the EU General Data Protection Regulation, which enters into force in May next year.

Speakers at the event on June 15th and 16th will include Vint Cerf, president and chief internet evangelist of Google, as well as Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon and Stewart Baker, a former official in the US National Security Agency and department of Homeland Security.

“Digital technologies are an increasing feature of modern life and there is little question but that these technologies have transformed our lives for the better, from simple things like being able to check in real-time when the next bus is due, to major developments in healthcare,” said Mr Murphy.

He said the potential of digital technologies to positively transform our economy and society was “enormous” and that much of this potential was driven by the use of data – from weather and traffic patterns to personalised healthcare and wearable technology.

“As this data-driven society evolves, it is important that we take the time to discuss how we can encourage innovation, maximise this potential and strike the right balance to ensure that privacy and the security of personal data are protected,” he said.

Mr Murphy said he and the Government Data Forum wanted to bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including from business, the research community, civil society and the public to discuss the implications for businesses, for society and for us as individuals, parents and educators.

The Government Data Forum was established in July 2015 to advise the Government on opportunities and challenges arising from the growth of the digital economy, in particular those arising from continuing growth in the generation and use of personal data.

Membership is drawn from civil society, industry, the public sector and a range of academic disciplines.

Further details of the Data Summit are available at datasummitdublin.ie