UCD company included in Global Cleantech 100 list

An Irish company designing ways to reduce costs for wastewater treatment has been named in the 2017 Global Cleantech 100 list for the second year running.

OxyMem, a University College Dublin (UCD) spin-out venture is the only Irish company to be included. The company was the overall winner of The Irish Times Innovation awards in 2014.

It is commercialising Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR) technology for wastewater treatment technology.

The Global Cleantech 100 features companies best positioned to solve tomorrow’s clean technology challenges.

OxyMem was co-founded by its chief executive Wayne Byrne, Professor Eoin Casey and Dr Eoin Syron in 2013 as a spin-out from UCD’s School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering.

“To be recognised for the second year running in the prestigious Global Cleantech 100 company is real validation of our efforts over the last four years,” said Mr Byrne.

“This highlights, to a highly conservative water market, a value proposition that makes OxyMem the stand out contender in energy efficient wastewater treatment.”

To qualify for the list, candidates must be independent, for-profit, cleantech companies that are not listed on any major stock exchange.

Successful applicants are selected by expert committee which is a broad representation of the global cleantech community. It includes pioneers, veterans and new entrants.

“The diversity of panellists results in a list of companies that command an expansive base of respect and support from many important players within the global cleantech innovation ecosystem,” UCD said in a statement announcing OxyMem’s inclusion.

Richard Youngman, Cleantech Group chief executive, said the program’s purpose is to measure “how the many facets that contribute to the emergence and maturing of an innovation theme like cleantech - doing more with less - are changing year on year”.

This year, a record 9,900 nominations were received from 77 countries, leading to an initial shortlist of 325 companies. The complete list of 100 was revealed at the 15th annual Cleantech Forum in San Francisco.