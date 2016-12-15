Truth is being written out of the internet equation
Web algorithms favour power of repeated lies when it comes to generating revenue
Click bait: Advertisers are not overly fussy about which websites and Facebook pages their ads actually end up on
‘A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” The internet reverberates with catchy populism. The more attention an article attracts, the more people promote it to their friends and community. The more an article is amplified, the higher credence given to it by web algorithms. Then the higher an article appears in search rankings and social network feeds, the more attention it receives. Positive feedback can frequently amplify a lie to become a convenient truth.