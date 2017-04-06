Sour milk no more as Dublin researchers get cartons to text use-by date

Ever wished your milk could warn you by text message that it was about to go off? The good news is it will soon be able to thanks to some Dublin researchers who have found a way to turn everyday consumer products into smart devices that can communicate with you.

Researchers working at the Science Foundation Ireland-funded Amber (Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research) centre, which is based in Trinity College Dublin, have successfully fabricated printed transistors consisting entirely of two-dimensional nanomaterials for the first time.

The breakthrough is expected to lock the possibility of turning common products into intelligent devices that uncan communicate information to consumers, with companies working across a range of industries potentially able to cheaply print a host of electronic devices from solar cells to LEDS with applications from interactive smart food and drug labels, to next-generation banknote security and e-passports.

Among the possibilities forecast are wine labels that alert you to when a bottle is at its optimum temperature, food packaging that warns of sell-by dates, and even window panes that provide the day’s weather forecast.

Prof Jonathan Coleman, principal investigator at Amber and a professor in the School of Physics at TCD, led the team of researchers, whose findings have been published in the latest issue of the leading international journal Science.

Nano-structured inks

The aim of Prof Coleman’s research is to take liquid dispersions of nanosheets and by carefully tuning the liquid properties, optimise them for use as inks. These nano-structured inks can then be printed on to everyday surfaces using standard printers to form patterned networks of nanosheets.

As part of its project, the Amber research team was successfully able to use an inkjet printer to combine graphene nanosheets as the electrodes with two other nanomaterials – tungsten diselenide and boron nitride – as the channel and separator, to form an all-printed, all-nanosheet, working transistor.

Electronics has been around for donkey’s years and Intel out in Leixlip are among those making high-end, high performing transistors. However, unlike them we are trying to make transistors so cheaply that they could be used in pretty much anything,” Prof Coleman told The Irish Times.

“The idea we had was that if you could marry two-dimensional materials with printed electronics then you could get the best of both worlds so that’s what we’ve done,” he added.

A number of Prof Coleman’s patents have already been licensed to companies including Samsung. He said as a result of his team’s research, printed devices could soon be incorporated into even the most mundane objects allowing products to gather, process, display and transmit information that could be of benefit to consumers.

Long way off

“A bit of a disclaimer because all of this is a long way off in the future, but it is imaginable that at some point milk cartons could send messages to your phone warning that the milk is about to reach its sell-by-date,” said Prof Coleman.

“The next step for us is to improve the performance of our transistors. We were able to print the initial ones from a standard inkjet printer akin to what you might find on any office desk. Science Foundation Ireland has invested about €3 million in a very advanced printed research facility in Amber and so we now intend to use that equipment to make more sophisticated transistors,” he added.

Prof Coleman, who was awarded a €2.2 million European grant last year to help him further his work on novel methods to use liquid exfoliation to develop printed electronics using 2D materials, is no stranger to prestigious journals.

His work has previously also appeared in respected publications such as Nature, Nature Nanotechnology, and Advanced Materials, while he has also twice won European Research Council (ERC) funding for his research projects. He is also a partner in Graphene Flagship, the EU’s biggest ever research initiative with a €1 billion budget.