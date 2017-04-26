Reckon you know the future of mobility? Ted and BMW want to hear from you

German premium car giant BMW has joined forces with the Ted conference to find innovators with powerful new ideas about mobility.

The firm’s i brand – responsible for its electric car range and future innovations – has teamed up with the renowned non-profit conference organiser to help identify pioneering ideas for the future of mobility. It comes at a time when car firms are forecasting the decline in combustion engines in favour of electric and potentially hydrogen powertrains, alongside the advent of self-driving vehicles. It’s the greatest revolution in automotive transport since the arrival of the car and organisers are eager to identify bright ideas about the future.

Applications

Applications can be submitted at the nextvisionaries.com microsite. During a multi-phase selection process over the next four months, a panel of mentors will choose the most impressive, most promising and most groundbreaking proposals.

The winning entrant will be given the opportunity to present their visionary

idea from the Ted stage in New York in November 2017.

With BMW i brand, the car firm also operates BMW i Ventures, which already helps selected initiatives and start-ups to develop and implement trailblazing ideas in the organisation of personal transport. The “NextVisionaries” competition is seen as providing a platform that is open to the public.

Entrants are asked to propose vehicle and technological concepts, hardware and software solutions, and ideas for products and services that have the potential to shape the face of personal transport in tomorrow’s world.

Entries can be based around environment-friendly mobility-related processes that conserve resources, or on strategies for creating a society geared towards personal mobility requirements.