Give your business some Vroom with pitch to Richard Branson

Irish companies are once again being offered the opportunity to pitch their business to Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson in a competition with a prize fund worth more than €1.2 million.

With the Dublin-based not-for-profit social enterprise FoodCloud having come close to taking the top prize in Virgin Media’s Voom competition last year, the hunt is on again to find the most innovative company in Ireland and Britain.

The 2016 competition, which was open to Irish SMEs for the first time, attracted thousands of entries, including almost 200 from Ireland.

FoodCloud, a start-up which has developed a platform that helps businesses to redistribute surplus food to charities, went on to take second place, winning €25,000, mentoring and brand support, and a business broadband package.

Voom Pitch is a merit-based programme intended to uncover the most innovative, disruptive and original business concepts in operation.

Established in 2011 as ‘Pitch to Rich’, it consists of a ‘start-up’ category for early stage companies and a ‘grow category’ for business that are already recording revenues but are looking to grow further.

Overall winner

The overall winner last year was Bio-Bean, a London-based clean technology company that turns used coffee grounds into green biofuels, and MacRebur, a Scottish firm which has developed a way to produce road asphalt out of waste plastic.

For this year’s competition, a Voom bus will be making pit stops at venues across Britain and Ireland, offering start-ups a chance to win a regional prize of £5,000, a two-week radio campaign promoting their business, and one of ten chances to meet and receive advice from Sir Richard Branson. Experts will also be on hand to provide help and advice on how to launch and scale a business.

The Voom tour bus will be at TechConnect Live, which takes place at the RDS in Dublin on May 31st. It will also be stopping in Belfast and cities across Britain.

A shortlist of six finalists from across Ireland and Britain will eventually be selected to pitch their business idea to a panel of experts that includes Virgin founder Sir Richard, in London later this year.