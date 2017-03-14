First Derivatives joins forces with Airbus unit to exploit satellite images

First Derivatives (FD), the Newry-based financial software consultancy, has signed a collaboration with the defence and space unit of Airbus in France, where its high performance database system will be used to exploit deals in the energy, engineering and natural resources sectors.

Under the agreement, Airbus will contribute historic and future satellite imagery, which FD’s Kx technology will process, interpret and manage. In turn, the two companies expect to work with large corporate, research bodies and start-ups to exploit this “ground breaking technology in markets such as energy, rail/civil engineering, natural resources, maritime surveillance, agriculture, finance and facilities management,” according to a joint statement.

The commercial satellite imaging market is expected to growth from $2.5 billion in 2014 to $6.5 billion in 2013, according to US-based Transparency Market Research.

Incorporated 21 years ago, First Derivatives ‘s Kx technology is used by 19 out of the world’s top investment banks. It chief executive Brian Conlon has been seeking in recent years to extend beyond its traditional niche into the digital marketing, retail analytics and utilities sectors.

“There are many valuable applications of satellite imagery across a range of industries, many of which are time sensitive and require powerful analytic processing,” said Anthony Denniss, head of solutions and imagery portfolio at Airbus Defence and Space. “By combining our data and Kx technology we expect to be able to provide new and existing customers with unique and valuable insights.”