Community projects compete for €87,000 Ulster Bank funding

Four projects have been shortlisted for the first round of the Ulster Bank skills and opportunities fund. The fund provides grants of up to €35,000 to not-for-profit organisations across the Republic of Ireland.

The general public are now invited to vote for which groups should receive a share of the €87,500 available.

The four projects shortlisted in this round are: the Rising Tide Project, in Finglas, Dublin; Youth Work Ireland, in Monaghan; Southside Partnership, in Blackrock, Co Dublin; and the Roscommon Women’s Network.

Each of the shortlisted organisations had applied for a grant to create or expand a project that will benefit disadvantaged members of communities.

“The projects shortlisted for this round are a real showcase of the initiative these community groups have,” said Pauline McKiernan, corporate sustainability manager at Ulster Bank.

In order to apply for the fund, organisation’s must have a turnover of less than €10 million and have traded for at least two years.

The next round of funding will be launched in August 2017. Previous winners include the Walk Peer programme, the North Leitrim Men’s group and Grow it Yourself.