Carlow based Netwatch opens Chicago office

High tech security company Netwatch has opened a Chicago office which will lead to the creation of 15 jobs.

According to a statement, the recruitment drive will see the company’s employee numbers grow to over 250. In Chicago, it plans to recruit workers for sales and customer service jobs.

The Carlow company, which was founded in 2002, launched in the US in 2012 and recorded sales of €11.2 million there in 2015. Netwatch predicts major demand for its product offerings in the US and its Chicago office will serve as a “global excellence centre” for the group.

“Netwatch’s office opening in Chicago continues to demonstrate how a homegrown Irish company can compete on a global scale. In fifteen years, Netwatch has rapidly grown from its base in Carlow to work across four continents, and continues to conquer new markets”, An Taoiseach Enda Kenny said at the ribbon cutting event.

Currently, Netwatch monitors in excess of 42,000 cameras from its hubs in Carlow and Newry. Last year the company saw investment of close to €20 million to “support its international growth strategy” following a funding round.