Inishbofin team launches currach funded by Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola’s Thank You Fund is paying for the building of four new community currachs for the islanders of Inishbofin. The first of the four was delivered this weekend by master boatbuilder Pat Folan and Mark Cunnane and Niall Coyne (both 15) who worked with him on the making the boat.

The Coca Cola fund gave a €10,000 grant to the Inishbofin Community Project, which aims to equip young islanders with life skills, in part through building traditional island currachs under the guidance of local craftsman Mr Folan.

Each of the four currachs being delivered over the next few months is named after villages on Inishbofin Island. The currach launched on Monday will be known as West Bo Finne.

Craftsmanship

“We’re delighted to be joining the young people who built this currach as it launches from the Old Pier on Inishbofin,” said Ronan Farren, director of public affairs and communications with Coca-Cola Ireland. “We are delighted to fund this project as it teaches young people important life skills, while also keeping alive the know-how and craftsmanship required to build currachs.”

Siobhan Ryan, CSP manager on Inishbofin, said each currach had a story behind it.

“The boat we launched today reflects the hard work of young people from Inishbofin,” she said. “They learned important life skills such as team work and saw the project through from inception to completion.”