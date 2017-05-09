Are you are a saver or spender?

I was definitely a spender until I got married and then the emphasis switched to saving. The wedding, the house, the children – there’s always something that requires saving for!

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, I would shop around. I will have a price in the back of my mind and will chase that.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

It would have to be my wife’s engagement ring. It was a purchase that I was not going to get any direct benefit from, only a happy wife!

What purchase would you consider the best value?

My Sky Box, as it makes TV programmes so easy to record. Plus, I no longer have to watch ads.

How do you prefer to shop, online or local?

I like to see a physical price in front of me. It gives me the chance to see if the price can be lowered. There’s great satisfaction in walking out of somewhere with a bargain, and having that product in your hands. It’s also great to be able to go back to a shop if something breaks or isn’t of great quality.

Do you haggle over the price?

Absolutely. I love the deal element of any transaction. I think it is from my farming background, but I love to leave a deal feeling both parties have won. There is nothing worse than leaving a deal feeling you have been stung, or if you have done particularly well you think about being caught the next time. It’s about both parties feeling happy.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Before the recession arrived I had my three children, so in effect this changed my spending habits before the recession did. I am, however, more focused on value spending.

Do you invest in shares?

I have a small portfolio of shares, but it is something I keep a close eye on. I am on the lookout for the next Kerry Group or Paddy Power!

Cash or card?

I am card all the way. I rarely have cash unless I am on taxi duties with the children, which is when cards are not much help for music lessons or matches.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A tank of diesel for the car. If I didn’t buy it, I would be doing a lot of walking, so therefore it has to be good value!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I took advantage of the Charlie McCreevy SSIA savings scheme when we got 25 per cent for our savings. I did this for the maximum amount and, on conclusion of the scheme, it helped me furnish our home.

Have you ever lost money?

As a racecourse manager, I get plenty of tips. However, as there are only seven winners a day, the majority are losers. I have learned to be more selective in what tips I take on board.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I wouldn’t consider myself a proper gambler but, that said, I do like a flutter. I have yet to get a substantial win, but I am always hopeful for the big win so I can retire early.

Is money important to you?

Money is important to me in that it is what keeps everything greased. As the saying goes, “No mun, no fun”.

How much money do you have on you now?

€15.86 cash.