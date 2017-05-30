I bought a Porsche Boxster – a pure Celtic Tiger purchase, but it was great fun

Are you a saver or a spender?

I was a spender, but having learned lessons from the recession I am now more inclined to save and have enough for a rainy day. That said, I like to enjoy life and nice things, and would think we are here for a good time, not a long time.

Do you shop around for better value?

In the hotel business, we are always looking for three quotes for purchases, so I adopt some of that in my personal life, especially with home bills, utilities, insurance, and so on. I believe strongly that if you buy quality at the beginning, it will last far longer than buying on the cheap.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Like many people, I purchased properties over the years, some of which were expensive, but they are coming back in value and were [bought] always to boost the pension. I also bought a Porsche Boxster. That was a pure Celtic Tiger purchase, but it was great fun for many years.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My house in Co Clare, which allows me to escape to the country from time to time to enjoy some good downtime with family and friends, and recharge the batteries.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Generally a mix of both. For clothes or shoes, I prefer to try these on. I am an impulsive shopper, so if I see something I like I just buy it.

Do you haggle over prices?

I would haggle for more expensive items, as I always feel there is room to haggle. I would not haggle for less expensive items.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Yes, it has – I tend to ask myself do I really need this now. Normally, the answer is yes, you do.

Do you invest in shares?

I have been fortunate to have shares with companies I worked with in the UK, and in two cases the companies changed hands so I did okay. I also invested in a wifi company in Ireland that sold two years ago. Again, I was fortunate to do very well from the sale.

Cash or card?

Mainly debit card, rarely cash.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Personal training lessons twice a week, which helps me get up early to exercise and sets me up for the day. There is so much temptation in this business that I need someone to push me to exercise to counteract the sweet things.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

The deposit for my first house.

Have you ever lost money?

Not sure if I lost money but, when I lived in Switzerland during my hotel management training, my carry-on bag was stolen at the airport on a trip home, I had savings to lodge when I returned home, so that hurt.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I am not a gambler and have only the odd flutter on the horses, or weekly on the Lotto. That said, my mother has convinced me to do three numbers on the Lotto at the bookies and they came up last week.

Is money important to you?

It is quite important for me to have enough to pay the bills monthly, but just as important to have enough left over to enjoy life, holidays, dining out. I also like to be able to help people out if I can from time to time, if they have a need.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €308.50 in my wallet. As mentioned, I rarely carry cash, but the small win on the Lotto last week at the bookies meant I have cash on me for a change. It’s going fast, though.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea