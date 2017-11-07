How Ireland may have helped Apple cut its tax bill a second time
Changes to tax rules around intellectual property could have saved tech giant billions
As of last week, Apple’s cash stash stood at $252 billion. Much of this money has travelled via Hollyhill Industrial Estate in Cork. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
The tax residency of the three Irish-incorporated Apple subsidiaries that have led to Ireland’s €13 billion State aid dispute with the European Commission can now be revealed for the first time.