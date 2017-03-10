House prices up almost 8% in year to January

The average cost of a home in the Republic climbed by just less than 8 per cent in the 12 months to the end of January according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The year-on-year rate of increase was the same as that recorded in December and more than 2 percentage points higher than the rise of 5.6 per cent which the CSO reported in the 12 months to the end of January 2016.

In January, prices rose by 0.6 per cent.

In Dublin, residential property prices climbed by 5.3 per cent in the year to the end of January 2017.

A breakdown of the numbers shows Dublin house prices increased by 4.9 per cent while apartments rose by 9.1 per cent over the same period.

The highest house price growth was in South Dublin where price growth of 6.8 per cent was recorded. In contrast, the lowest growth was in Fingal in North Dublin, where house prices climbed by just 2.9 per cent.

Outside Dublin

Buying a home in areas outside Dublin became 11.3 per cent more expensive in the year to January. The greatest price growth was recorded in the West, where house prices climbed by 18.8 per cent year on year. The Mid-East region showed the lowest price growth, with house prices increasing by 8.9 per cent.

Since early 2013 when property values were at their post-crash lowest, house prices have increased by 49.6 per cent. Dublin residential property prices have increased by 65.2 per cent, with residential property prices outside the capital climbing by 45.9 per cent.

Despite the dramatic price increases in recent times, the national index is still 31.8 per cent lower than at its highest level in 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dublin property prices are 32.4 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while property prices elsewhere across the Republic are 36.6 per cent lower than a peak which was recorded in May 2007.