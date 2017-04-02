House prices increase by 4.3% in first three months of year

Average house prices increased by 4.3 per cent in the first three months of the year, the largest quarterly increase in prices in two years, according to the latest figures released by property website Daft.ie

The Daft House Price Report on residential sales highlights the price increases in Dublin in particular. The annual price increase in Dublin went from 1.2 per cent in early 2016 to 8.7 per cent in early 2017.

Prices across Dublin have increased by an average of €17,500 in the first three months of 2017, which is up almost €120,000 in the last five years.

In the four major cities and across Leinster (excluding Dublin) , the average increase in prices in the first three months of 2017 was €10,000.

It said the number of properties on the market was at a record low, with just 20,500 properties for sale nationwide in March 2017, the lowest recorded by the company since it started in January 2007.

It said two third of properties sell within four months