VistaMed to create 200 new jobs in Co Leitrim

Medical devices firm VistaMed is to create 200 jobs in Co Leitrim as part of a new €10 million investment programme.

The announcement was made as the company, which produces catheter and extrusion devices, officially opened a new research and development facility in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The company already employs 325 people in Co Leitrim where it is also in the process of expanding its current manufacturing facility in Rooskey, Co Leitrim, by 45,000 square foot.

Recruitment for the new roles is already underway with 37 jobs already filled. The company said it expected all positions to be filled by the end of 2019.

The company, which was founded in 1999, said it had seen increased demand in the global medical device market for the services it provided.