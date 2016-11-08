Venn Life Sciences wins €2.5m clinical trials contract

Dublin-headquartered clinical trial group Venn Life Sciences has won a new €2.5 million contract to conduct a study on behalf of the Swedish company Sedana Medical.

Under the deal, Venn will carry out a randomised, controlled, open label Phase III study to confirm efficacy and safety of sedation with isoflurane in ventilated ICU patients.

This trial is confined to patients in Germany and commences immediately, Venn said.

Sedana Medical, which is headquartered in Uppsala, specialises in inhalation sedation-related solutions.

Venn, which is listed in Dublin and London, recently announced first-half fee income of 2016 was €9.06 million, up from €4.25 million in the same period last year.

The loss from continuing operations almost halved to €66,000, or one cent a share, compared to four cent in the first half of 2015.