UDG posts 8% full-year operating profit increase

UDG Healthcare, a provider of outsourced services to drug companies, posted an 8 per cent increase in operating profit from continuing operations in the year to September, following the sale of its low-margin pharmaceutical wholesale division.

Operating profit rose to €104.2 million, as it reported momentum in its two remaining businesses, the group said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, UDG reported a net profit on the disposal in April of its Irish drug supply business as well as its UK-based travel healthcare operation, Masta, of €132.1 million.

UDG’s business is now concentrated in two businesses: Ashfield, which provides drumakers such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer with outsourced services such as sales reps and healthcare communications; and Sharp Packaging, a provider of outsourced healthcare packaging in an in an increasingly regulated field for drug serialisation.

The year under review “saw the continuing business deliver another year of good growth as the group positioned itself for the next phase of its development, following the disposal of the United Drug supply chain businesses,” chief executive Brendan McAtamney said.

He added that the company “remains focused on delivering organic growth and executing strategic acquisition opportunities.”