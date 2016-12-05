Takeda to add 40 jobs as it invests €40m in new facility

Japanese pharma group Takeda is to invest €40 million in a new facility in Dublin in a move that will lead to the creation of 40 jobs.

The company, which first set up operations in Ireland in 1997, is to build a new high containment production centre to manufacture its oncology product Ninlatotm at its Grange Castle site in Clodalkin.

Takeda is the largest pharmaceutical company in Japan. It employs over 400 people across three sites in Dublin.

Paul Keogh, plant director at Takeda Ireland Grange Castle said that the additional investment in Ireland demonstrates the confidence and commitment the group has in its Irish operation.

“We are delighted that Takeda has chosen Ireland for this investment and proud that we have been entrusted with the responsibility to produce and deliver this very important treatment for cancer patients worldwide. We have a great team here in Ireland and are committed to continuing to put patients first through the timely manufacture and supply of high quality products from our site,” he said.

The investment is supported IDA Ireland.