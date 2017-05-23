Solid performance for UDG as revenues rise by 8%

International healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare reported a solid performance in the first half of the year, driven by a combination of strong organic group and the contribution of its recent acquisition, STEM. The group said it will continue to focus on delivering organic growth and executing strategic acquisition opportunities,as it upped its guidance for full-year 2017.

Revenues rose by 8 per cent in the six months to March 31st to $578.9 million (€516m). Operating profit rose by 13 per cent on a constant curency basis to $58.8 million, with profits before tax up by 19 per cent to $52.9 million.

UDG Healthcare chief executive Brendan McAtamney said the first half of 2017 was another “very progressive period” for the group.

“The continuing group’s earnings per share increased by 19 per cent (29% on a constant currency basis), driven by continued momentum in underlying profit growth and a strong performance by our recent acquisition, STEM,” he said.

Looking to the full year to September 30th, Mr McAtamney said that the group is increasing its guidance for constant currency diluted earnings per shar (EPS) for the year by 2 per cent to a range of between 15 per cent and 18 per cent ahead of last year.”

Ashfield, the group’s largest division by profit contribution, operating in the commercial & clinical services and communications space, repoirted operating profit growth of 18 per cent, driven by a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Sharp, the group’s contract packaging arm, reported an 8 per cent jump in operating profit, driven by continued growth in Sharp US and an improvement in Sharp Europe.

In a note, Davy Stockbrokers said the outlook for the group remains “exciting”, given both the organic and inorganic prospects, and its estimated balance sheet capacity of about $500-600 million.

UDG said it would increase its interim dividend by 5 per cent to 3.58 cent per share.

Germany

Also on Tuesday, the group announced an agreement to acquire Sellxpert, a German contract sales organisation for up to $14.4 million. The acquisition “ will strengthen Ashfield Commercial & Clinical’s presence and capabilities in Germany” the group said.