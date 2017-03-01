Sales at Irish-headquartered Jazz Pharma rise 12% in 2016

Net product sales at Irish-headquartered Jazz Pharmaceuticals increased 12 per cent in 2016 and 16 per cent during the fourth quarter compared to the same periods in 2015.

In its fourth quarter results, the company said the increases could primarily be attributed to higher sales of Xyrem and Defitelio.

Xyrem net product sales increased 16 per cent in both 2016 and in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same periods in 2015.

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales decreased 1 per cent in 2016 and increased 13 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same periods in 2015.

The company continued to experience supply challenges in 2016, which resulted in fluctuations in inventory levels and temporary disruptions to the company’s ability to supply certain markets, including the US.

The company expects these “temporary supply interruptions” will continue in 2017.

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 54 per cent in 2016 and 61 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the same periods in 2015 primarily due to the US launch of Defitelio in April 2016.

Net sales in the US were $26.3 million in 2016 and $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income attributable to Jazz Pharmaceuticals for 2016 was $396.8 million, or $6.41 per diluted share, compared to $329.5 million, or $5.23 per diluted share, for 2015.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $116.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, compared to $82.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company for 2016 was $627.2 million, or $10.14 per diluted share, compared to $595.5 million, or $9.45 per diluted share, for 2015.

Adjusted net income attributable for the fourth quarter was $165.6 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $176.5 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2015.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals chief executive Bruce Cozadd said the company delivered “solid growth” for two of its key products, Xyrem and Defitelio, during 2016.

“[The company] completed multiple corporate development transactions, including the Celator acquisition; received NDA approval and launched Defitelio in the US; began the rolling NDA submission for Vyxeos; and advanced and expanded our development pipeline, including two new oxybate product candidates that may offer new therapeutic options for narcolepsy patients,” he said.

“We are looking forward to a busy and productive 2017, building on our investments in internal and acquired R&D programs over the last few years.

“We believe that 2017 will be an exciting year for Jazz as we remain focused on delivering new and improved therapeutic options for patients and value to shareholders through expansion of our business.”