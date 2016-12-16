Salary of new chief executive of UDG has risen to €650,000

The salary of the new chief executive of healthcare services provider UDG has risen to €650,000 per year after profits grew at the company last year, its annual report shows.

The company enjoyed a 10 per cent increase in profit before tax to €91.6 million last year. In February, Brendan McAtamney stepped into the role of chief executive, assuming the role from Liam Fitzgerald.

The company’s annual report, published on Friday, shows Mr Fitzgerald received a salary hike of just over 8 per cent from €600,000 to €650,000 on October 1st.

“The salary of the chief executive had not been increased significantly in recent years despite the significant increase in profitability, market capitalisation and the scale and complexity of the Group and competitiveness of his package against the market,” noted the report.

Mr McAtamney’s total package for last year came to just under €1.9 million. His predecessor, Mr Fitzgerald, earned more than €2 million.

Mr Fitzgerald transitioned to a consultant and non-executive director role after he stepped down as chief executive until September 21st.. He was paid a fee of €50,000 per month for this role.