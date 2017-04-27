Pharma group Shire to create 150 new jobs in Dublin

Pharma group Shire is to create a further 150 jobs a year after it announced plans to take on 400 extra people.

The company made the announcement as it officially opened a new headquarters in Dublin city centre that will be home to its commercial and technical operations.

Shire has leased 76,000 sq ft of the Miesian Plaza on Lower Baggot Street, with a planned 300 employees expected to be based on the premises by the end of next July.

Last year the company announced a $400 million (€367 million) investment in the Republic with the construction of a new biologics manufacturing campus at Piercetown, Co Meath. It announced some 400 new jobs as part of that plan, which received formal planning permission last December.

Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland is involved in the research, development and marketing of prescription medicines. Its particular focus is medicines for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, human genetic therapies and gastrointestinal diseases.

The company is one of a number of British firms to have shifted their base to Ireland to avail of the Republic’s favourable corporate tax regime.