Oneview wins global award for hospital technology

Irish healthcare group Oneview has won the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Global Technology Innovation award.

Frost & Sullivan cited Oneview’s ability to “seamlessly integrate hospital technologies on one scalable platform”, and its “exceptional” financial performance as contributing factors in winning the coveted award, which is based on technology attributes and future business value.

Oneview offers a software solution that allows patients to do everything from consulting with doctors on their records to ordering hospital food and from reading educational material on their conditions and treatment options to watching television through a single notepad, terminal or other screen.

Mark McCloskey, founder and president of Oneview Healthcare, said the company was “truly honoured” to receive the award which, he said, reflected the company’s determination to “future-proof technology that truly changes the healthcare landscape”.

Oneview, which is listed in Australia, is one of the finalists at next week’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.