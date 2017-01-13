Oneview proves its business case at Kansas hospital

Irish hospital software group Oneview Healthcare has secured a major contract with another large US hospital after proving the value of its product in a three-month trial.

During the “proof of concept” exercise at a 13-bed surgery ward in Overland Park Regional Medical Center in the state of Kansas, the Irish company demonstrated how its software allowed the hospital to integrate various systems already operating in the hospital so that they could be called up on the same screen.

This included electronic medical record, admission, discharge and transfer orders and documentation, real time location, nurse call and education and entertainment content.

The Australian-listed company also showcased its “nurse rounding” application which is designed to improve patient satisfaction.

The company’s product will now be rolled out across the full 343-bed facility.

“We understand how important it is for healthcare technology vendors to be able to move the dial in the patient satisfaction space and we are delighted with the early results showing how much the dial has moved in this case,” said James Fitter, chief executive of Oneview.

“The commitment from the hospital’s nursing and IT leadership was exemplary and a testament to the power of people and technology partnering to deliver meaningful results for patients.”