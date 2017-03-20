Oneview Healthcare wins new hospital contract in US

Irish hospital software group Oneview Healthcare has secured another contract in the United States. The listed company will roll out its interactive patient care product in Lancaster General Hospital, which is part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

The 663-bed contract for the company, which is listed on the Australian stock exchange, comes just a month after it secured a similar deal with Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis, Missouri.

Oneview is actively targeting the US as a market for its software.

“Innovative healthcare leaders like LG Health select Oneview for its inherent ability to improve the patient experience,” said Mark McCloskey, founder of Oneview.

“They recognise that while the platform serves as a concierge to their patients, enhancing their stay with a sense of luxury, care and exemplary customer service, it also leads to long-term benefits including better clinical outcomes and higher patient satisfaction rates.”

Jan Bergen, president and chief executive of LG Health, said: “As we continue investing in our services, we look forward to working with Oneview to help us deliver a more consistent and positive patient experience across our health system.”