Oneview Healthcare to hire 100 staff as it secures new contracts

Fast-growing Irish medtech group Oneview Healthcare plans to hire 100 staff this year as it rolls its technology out in to some of the top hospital in the United States.

Half of the new staff will be based in Dublin, where the company’s research and development work is carried out. The others will be employed across the group’s offices in the US, Dubai and Australia.

The company said the new positions were reflective of the string of new contracts it has signed recently for its software which allows patient information, entertainment and even hospital kitchen menus to be delivered on the same hardware as clinical data and education material for patients on their illness and treatment.

By the end of 2017, according to founder and company president Mark McCloskey, Oneview’s software platform will be used by six of the 15 largest top-ranked hospitals in the US. It is also operating in hospitals in Australia and Dubai and at the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice in Dublin.

The company is also in negotiations with a hospital in southeast Asia and is also looking at entering the UK market.

Development sites

Oneview has just signed a contract with US group Legacy Lifestyles Senior Housing that will see its platform deployed in its facilities. Legacy is looking to start building on the first of six development sites this autumn with the other five all breaking ground by mid-2017.

Legacy has said it expects to build between six and 12 new “communities” each year and chief executive David Edwards said Oneview’s technology allowed it to “maximise personal choice and convenience” for patients as well as helping them maintain connections to their neighbourhoods and families.

The Dublin company, which is listed in Australia, has also appointed two senior US healthcare figures to key positions in the company.

Chief medical officer

Seth Bokser is joining the company as chief medical officer from the University of California San Francisco, though he will continue to spend one day a week working as a clinical paediatrician. Lyle Berkowitz, who works with Chicago’s Northwestern Medicine, is joining the Oneview board as a non-executive director.

Dr Berkowitz said: “Oneview’s success in the US market in such a short space of time is testament to its product and leadership team.”

He said the company’s early contract wins “clearly suggests they have a product that is redefining how we, as providers, think about patient-facing technology”.

Oneview recently established a US headquarters in Chicago.