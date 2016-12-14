Oneview Healthcare signs deal with US hospital group

Irish medtech group Oneview Healthcare has signed a deal that may see its software rolled across 15 hospitals in the US midwest.

Under the terms of the contract, the Dublin company is installing a “proof of concept” at St Louis Children’s Hospital in St Louis, Missouri.

Oneview’s “patient engagement solution” allows medical staff and patients to work off one terminal for everything from consultations and education about conditions and therapy to ordering meals and watching television.

If satisfied with the pilot, the hospital’s parent group BJC HealthCare has the option of ordering the Oneview product across its 15 hospitals.

BJC is one of the largest non-profit healthcare businesses in the US, operating mainly in the states of Illinois and Missouri.

‘Milestone’

“This agreement represents an important milestone for Oneview Healthcare, having secured a contract with an institution of BJC’s reputation,” said Mark McCloskey, founder of Oneview Healthcare.

“We look forward to the opportunity of partnering with them to deploy the Oneview solution and improve the health experience for all its patients, clinicians and staff.”

Oneview, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, announced in September that it planned to hire 100 new staff on the back of a series of contract wins in the United States, Australia and the Middle East.