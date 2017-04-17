MyMedical to adopt ‘Ryanair approach’ to medical care

The founders of dental practice MyDental are investing more than €1 million in a combined GP and dental service that it said would create 30 jobs. The company, which has clinics in Ballsbridge and Cherrywood in Dublin, will be rebranded MyMedical.

“For too long the dental and GP sector in Ireland failed to take on the challenges, resulting in costs and accessibility being out of reach for many people. We have adopted the ‘Ryanair approach’ to medical care. We work to make quality medical care accessible,” said Gerard Egan, clinical spokesperson for the company.

Mr Egan said the company’s pricing structure and opening hours were designed to make medical and dental care more accessible to individuals and families.