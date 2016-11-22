Medtronic’s quarterly revenue misses expectations

Medtronic, the world’s largest standalone medical device maker, reported quarterly revenue below expectations, hurt by slowing growth in its diabetes and heart product divisions.

Medtronic’s shares were down 6.12 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday. The acquisitive company, which completed its near $50-billion Covidien deal last year, has been focusing on the minimally invasive surgical market.

Medtronic, which redomiciled to Ireland through the Covidien deal, currently relies on its core business of developing and selling heart devices, spinal implants, insulin pumps among others.

Shipments

Revenue at its diabetes group rose 3 per cent to $462 million in the second quarter ended October 28th. The company said growth in its diabetes unit was slower in the quarter, hurt by the timing between approval and shipments for its MiniMed devices.

“We faced issues that affected our growth, including slower-than-expected revenue as we await new product introductions, particularly in cardiac and vascular group and diabetes,” CEO Omar Ishrak said.

The company also cut its fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings to a range of $4.55-$4.60 per share from $4.60-$4.70. Revenue rose 4 per cent to $7.35 billion, missing the average analysts’ estimate of $7.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $1.11 billion, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter, from $520 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

