Medtronic reports 5.3% rise in profits

Medtronic, the world’s largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.

Net income attributable to the Irish domiciled business rose to $1.16 billion, or 84 US cents per share, in the three months to April 28th – the company’s fiscal fourth quarter – from $1.10 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales rose 4.6 per cent to $7.92 billion.

On a full year basis, Medtronic reported 13 per cent growth in profit to $4.03 billion, or $2.89 per share, on the back of a 3 per cent rise in sales to $29.71 billion.

“We delivered record revenue, made progress in each of our growth strategies, executed on our Covidien cost synergy commitments, generated strong free cash flow growth and deployed our capital in line with our stated priorities, balancing the return of cash to our shareholders together with disciplined reinvestment in our businesses,” said chairman and chief executive Omar Ishrak.

Medtronic, which redomiciled to Ireland in a corporate inversion through the $49.9 billion (€47 billion) acquisition of Covidien in January 2015, relies on its core business of developing and selling heart devices, spinal implants, insulin pumps among others.

The company employs 3,500 people in Ireland following the sale of its medical supplies business to Cardinal Health in April. That deal saw the transfer of the company’s Tullamore plant and the 350 people working there to Cardinal.

Medtronic has plants in Galway, Athlone and Dublin.

– Reuters